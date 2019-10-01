This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Legendary Overwatch support player Ryu “ryujehong” Je-hong said that a flight attendant on his American Airlines flight allegedly threatened to kick him off the plane yesterday (Monday, Sept. 30).

Blizzard Entertainment’s Korean player relationship coordinator Lee “Hoonmaru” Ji-hun was with Ryujehong on the flight and also helped translate his side of the story.

Hoonmaru on Twitter I was translating for Ryujehong. When the lady first approached to Jehong, she was aggressive for no reason. Me and Jehong were genuinely curious why he had to move his seat and the lady said, “Because I said so”. Then, I asked, “is there any other reason?”

The flight attendant allegedly approached both Hoonmaru and Ryujehong and was already acting very aggressive. The lady apparently asked them to move seats, but when they asked for a reason why, she said, “Because I said so.” Hoonmaru then asked if that was the only reason, to which the flight attendant allegedly said “do you want me to kick you out right now?”

Danny Lim on Twitter @hoonmaru : “can you tell me why he has to move?” @AmericanAir flight attendant: “because i said so” LOL she also said after moving @ryujehongsexy behind me, “now all you little friends can sit together

As a result, Hoonmaru and Ryujehong were forced to give up their seats and move to a different location. Overwatch League host Danny Lim was also nearby when the incident happened and he said that the flight attendant even said that “all you little friends can sit together” after moving the two.

Additionally, Hoonmaru said that the woman didn’t have her name tag on at the time, which might make it hard for American Airlines to identify her. But a specialist has reached out to the parties involved and will be working with them to solve this issue.