This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

If you wanted to watch some Overwatch League homestand games in South Korea, then mark down your calendars, because Seoul Dynasty will be hosting its games at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul.

“It’s an honor to play our Overwatch League 2020 Homestands at DDP, a landmark of Seoul and the dynamics of Korea,” Seoul Dynasty general manager Ho-cheol Lee said. “It is a great chance for us to introduce Seoul to many global fans who support Seoul Dynasty enthusiastically, as well as those who are not yet esports fans.”

Seoul Dynasty 🐯 on Twitter We’re excited to host our first-ever home game at Seoul’s landmark, DDP! Weekend VIP ticket package sales go live on December 19th KST 🎟 Get hyped, get ready, #RoarOn🐯 #TigerNation

This past July, the OWL revealed its new home and away league format for the competitive 2020 season. Teams are required to host a minimum of two—and a maximum of five—weekend events over the course of the year. As a result, Seoul Dynasty will play OWL home games twice over two days, on March 7 to 8, and from May 9 to 10.

During the March homestand, the Hangzhou Spark, San Francisco Shock, Chengdu Hunters, Dallas Fuel, Los Angeles Gladiators, Guangzhou Charge, and Vancouver Titans will all be visiting Korea, along with the Dynasty. In May, only the Charge, Hunters, Shanghai Dragons, and Hangzhou Spark will attend.

Presale tickets for the homestand have already sold out, but more tickets will become available for purchase on Thursday, Dec. 19 on the Yes24 website.