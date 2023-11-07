Roadwork’s long-awaited Overwatch 2 rework finally has a due date, with the developers planning to drop the new version of the hook-wielding hero live on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The new-look Roadhog will be live and playable in OW2 in just seven days, Aaron Keller told eager Overwatch players today. Fans have been aware of the transformation since mid-way through May, with many counting down the days until the updated ‘Hog would hit the evolving metagame.

Roadhog hasn’t really been a top-tier hero since Jan. 24’s meta-changing update. Several of his abilities were severely nerfed following countless OW2 community complaints, but now he’s about to get a second chance.

In case @GW_Alec's post wasn't clear enough. The Roadhog rework goes live next Tuesday, the 14th!https://t.co/4GNrSnLX4c — Aaron Keller (@aaronkellerOW) November 7, 2023

The OW2 devs originally shared he’d be reworked in their Season Five roadmap, after they finished working on Sombra’s overhaul. The hacking hero’s success in her new form is something to consider when preparing yourself for Roadhogs revamp; there’s every chance he comes out of the wash relatively strong to start with.

Related Blizzard delays upcoming Roadhog rework in Overwatch 2 season 7

This article is being updated…