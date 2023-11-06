Mauga and Bastion already look like Overwatch 2’s next broken combo

Pairing Mauga and Bastion’s ultimate abilities might be the next game-ending combination in Overwatch 2. By enclosing enemies with Mauga’s Cage Fight ultimate, and bombarding them with Bastion’s Artillery, you’ve got guaranteed kills.

This leaves your opponents with nowhere to run depending on their abilities, with those who survive clinging to life. Duos used this combo and reaped the rewards during Mauga’s sneak peek weekend.

It can clear an entire team within a few seconds, as shown by a Nov. 5 Reddit post. This will make ranking up all the more easy, just as long as you time it correctly with your duo.

OW2’s newest tank made his way onto servers as part of Blizzon 2023’s weekend run and is set to arrive permanently in season eight. While Mauga’s time in OW2 was short, it’s clear players already have the perfect combo for his return.

For those worried, fear not. There is a way to escape this deadly duo. Characters like Sombra, Lifeweaver, and Orisa all have methods of dodging this ultimate combo.

Sombra’s EMP can neutralize Mauga’s ultimate, Lifeweaver can pull people out of the enclosed space, and Orisa can simply walk out using Fortify. But if you’re any other hero, you’re in trouble.

This means we finally might have a combo to rival the infamous Pharmercy duo in OW2.

However, it’s only a matter of time before players reach their limits. Calls to nerf both Pharah and Mercy have flooded social media since OW2’s release, with Blizzard taking action on multiple occasions.

The developers nerfed the heroes, but the combo remains today. With the new Mauga and Bastion combo, who knows how long it’ll be before fans want them to split up?

Blizzard also has the opportunity to revisit Mauga’s ultimate after his weekend stint in OW2. With just under a month until season eight, we’ll just have to wait and see if they do.