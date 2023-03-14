Reinhardt hitbox issue ‘no one is talking about’ may actually help your Overwatch 2 win rate

Reinhardt’s offensive charge ability has been dragged under the microscope as the Overwatch 2 community vents about its inconsistency.

A group of frustrated players—Dot Esports can only assume most are Reinhardt mains—took to Reddit on March 13 to highlight several issues that have been plaguing the OW2 tank for some time now.

The problem, which some claimed “no one talks about” has to do with how dicey Rein’s charge can be in the heat of battle. In most cases, it’s quite hit-or-miss, even if you aim it properly. It’ll sometimes pin someone who’s believed to be safe, but miss a player who’s in prime position to be squished, leading to many frustrated Overwatch gamers.

As it turns out, there might actually be a reason for the madness. Players pointed out the inconsistencies could be due to an unseen pattern in each charge.

One player believed Rein can be “10 feet in front” of them and it’s already too late. Another OW2 player pointed out Reinhardt’s charge hitbox tends to favour enemies on his left (likely a dev coding decision) and after watching the clip a second time, there seems to be a pattern emerging. If you didn’t know about this important detail, don’t stress—players who’d been “playing Rein for seven years admitted they weren’t aware either.

The Overwatch 2 community has been bombarded with tank issues for so long they’re clearly on edge. Orisa, Roadhog, and Symmetra all had bugs that made them almost unplayable, but Reinhardt seems to be squeaky clean… for now.

This knowledge might encourage a whole new generation of Reinhardt Overwatch players who use the charge to its ultimate potential. Prepare to rage beyond compare.