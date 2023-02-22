Overwatch 2 patch finally fixes Symmetra glitch that nerfed hero so badly she was almost useless

So far, Overwatch 2 season three has been a little rocky, with countless hero and ability bugs surfacing and impacting matches left, right, and center.

Fortunately, the Blizzard developers have been releasing patches to fix issues. The latest patch arrived late on Tuesday, Feb. 21, focusing on several bugs that plagued the scene, including the permanent blank rankings glitch and Symmetra’s ability issues.

Symmetra’s ability bug has been wreaking havoc in matches, with environmental elements like sliding doors or a payload could destroying her turrets, leaving them inaccessible until she had died and respawned.

Her turrets usually have a 10-second cool down after use, but once they were destroyed by the nasty glitch, they wouldn’t return.

Here are all the fixes in Overwatch 2’s Feb. 21 patch.

Bug Fixes

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

General

Modified the way Streamer Protect obfuscates Battle Tags

Fixed a bug that caused Loverwatch player titles to not display

Fixed an issue in the career profile where it displayed blank rankings for Competitive Role Queue

Fixed an issue where if you owned all items in the Hero Pack, the price would display as 0.00

Fixed an issue with the Season 3 banner not displaying when a player first logs into the game this season

Challenges with multiple sub-criteria should now track correctly (For example – All-Star, Role Mastery, etc.)

Mastery of Love and Blushing Pink event challenges now correctly display the 5000 XP reward gained from completing the challenges. (Note: If you completed these challenges before this update, you already received your XP. This was a visual issue only.)

Fixed a visual issue during Competitive Updates for players in Top 500

Fixed a bug where mouse sensitivity values with a decimal would be rounded to a whole number

Fixed a bug where players would end up with a negative balance after making a purchase

Legacy Credits in the Battle Pass are now silver instead of gold

Heroes

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Echo

Echo will no longer revert to their original form when duplicating Junkrat during Rip-Tire

Symmetra