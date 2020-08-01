Rawkus leaves the Houston Outlaws

Another original Houston Outlaw take his leave as Shane “Rawkus” Flaherty retires from the Overwatch League. The team announced today that the flex support will be retiring from his position on the Outlaws after three years of play. In a message on Twitter, Rawkus stated he’ll be pursuing a career in VALORANT.

Rawkus has been a part of the Houston Outlaws since the team was formed before the first season of the Overwatch League in 2018. Before the Overwatch League, he played as a part of FaZe Clan as the game took off in the esports scene. Rawkus played flex support for Team United States in three years of the Overwatch World Cup, helping lead the team to their first victory in the 2019 competition.

Hey Outlaws fans, it’s a sad day in H-Town—as we bid farewell to our #1. Please #AnteUp and wish Rawkus a thank you worthy of his 3-year run with the Houston Outlaws!



Once an Outlaw. Always an Outlaw. pic.twitter.com/XuczkYACS1 — Houston Outlaws (@Outlaws) August 1, 2020

After the Outlaws announced his retirement, Rawkus posted an emotional message on his Twitter account, thanking many of the people who were a part of his Overwatch career. “I have to do what my heart is telling me,” he said of his choice to retire. “I’ll never forget the last four amazing years of my life.”

Another original Outlaws player, tank Alexandre “Spree” Vanhomwegon, retired in July. Rawkus will join a slew of Overwatch League players that have left the scene to pursue a career in VALORANT, including fellow Team USA players Jay “Sinatraa” Won and Corey Nigra.

The Houston Outlaws, meanwhile, will likely run Kim “Rapel” Jun-geun as a full-time flex support. The team next plays the San Francisco Shock at 6pm CT on Aug. 1.