Potential Junker Queen bug has Overwatch 2 players wounded

Buffs to Junker Queen on May 9 have made the Australian royalty the tank of the moment in Overwatch 2, but a recent potential bug discovered by players has quickly started to frustrate gamers that are paying close attention.

One of the staple elements of Junker Queen’s kit is that she causes damage-over-time effects on other heroes (known as “wound” damage). Her Jagged Blade, Carnage, and Rampage abilities all have this wound mechanic.

Following the buffs that Blizzard gave her in May 9’s mid-cycle season four patch, however, players noticed that there seems to be some inconsistency in exactly how much damage Junker Queen’s wound damage actually does.

The differences are extraordinarily marginal, but based on reporting by a Reddit sleuth, the wound damage by Junker Queen can sometimes range by a few hundredths of a health point. While that small of a difference might seem negligible, the fact that the inconsistency results in the ability dealing a different integer amount means that it can be the difference between securing an elimination and missing out on a kill by one health.

Junker Queen has quickly become a meta pick by those playing at the upper end of the competitive ladder, especially after Blizzard disabled Sigma due to a glitch. It doesn’t seem as though this damage-over-time issue will prevent players from using Junker Queen because of how minuscule the variance is, but if you’re playing her in a competitive game and see an enemy sneaking away with close to one life point, you may have just fallen victim to this wound bug.

