Overwatch’s newest hero receives first Legendary shop skin

The lack of cosmetic options for freshly added characters is the plight of any new hero in Overwatch 2. But this week, Blizzard has finally added a new Legendary skin to the wardrobe of the game’s latest support, Lifeweaver.

When Blizzard added Lifeweaver to Overwatch 2 in April, he came with a few Rare quality skins in the gallery as well as two Legendaries. Meanwhile, the season four battle pass included another Legendary skin and the Thai New Year event gave players a chance to earn an Epic quality skin for him.

Blizzard quickly offered another Epic Lifeweaver skin to the shop for a short time, but now, perhaps his most unique skin yet is available for purchase in the game’s cosmetic shop for just this week.

The Legendary Black Swan skin gives the majestic openly pansexual Thai support hero an elegant and flamboyant look. With white pants and a black top, the skin has a sort of Yin and Yang appeal.

Maybe the coolest aspect of the outfit is that Lifeweaver’s flower petal backpack has swan feathers that are oriented to mimic the flower petals that are usually strapped to him. If that’s not enough, the cosmetic comes complete with more eye-black makeup than any normal human being would ever need and a dainty silver tiara.

This skin will only be in the store until the next weekly reset on Tuesday, June 6 and the bundle for it costs 2,200 OW coins. The bundle includes four items. Along with the skin, players who purchase it unlock a Healing Blossom highlight intro, Black Swan player icon, and Ballerino spray.

