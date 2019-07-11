Overwatch’s Hero 31 is delayed, but he’s on his way

Overwatch traditionally announces a new hero in the summer, but this one might be arriving a bit later than fans expect. In the latest Developer Update, game director Jeff Kaplan explained that Hero 31 is on the way and dropped a significant hint as to who the hero could be.

Kaplan gave news about the upcoming Summer Games and revealed that the event will begin earlier than expected. He also acknowledged that fans have been tracking when the Overwatch team released information in the past.

Over the years, Overwatch has routinely announced a hero in the early summer. Ana was the first hero added to Overwatch in June of 2016. Doomfist followed in June 2017 and Wrecking Ball was announced in late June 2018. Fans noticed that a summer hero announcement wasn’t given in June and Kaplan wanted to update them and give a teaser to the hero’s identity.

Overwatch on Twitter In this quick update, Game Director Jeff Kaplan talks about changes to the release schedule, incoming quality of life features, and Overwatch’s improved cheat detection system. 📽️ https://t.co/XUO9qZOugE https://t.co/bktrBybppO

“Hero number 31 is going to be awesome, but he is going to be released a little bit later than you’re used to,” Kaplan said, emphasizing the gender of the hero. “We think a little bit of extra time is going to make the hero even more awesome.” While it’s a vague hint, it narrows down the possible choices for Hero 31 to only male characters. This takes out the popular guesses of Overwatch agent Sojourn and Echo, an Overwatch omnic.

More developer updates will be coming “very soon” according to Kaplan. Until then, the entire Overwatch fandom will likely be theory-crafting about Hero 31.