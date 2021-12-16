Overwatch’s 2021 Winter Wonderland event now live

‘Tis the season to chill with your friends—in Overwatch, at least.

After a short delay earlier this week, the 2021 Winter Wonderland event is now live, bringing with it modes like Yeti Hunt, Freezethaw Elimination, and Mei’s Snowball Offensive. Players can also unlock five new Legendary skins and acquire three Epic skins through weekly challenges. The event runs from Dec. 16 to Jan. 6.

Skins like Ice Wraith Genji, which gives the ninja a sharp icicle makeover, and the adorable-yet-terrifying Reindeer Orisa are highlights for this year’s event. Tracer, Symmetra, and Brigitte get Epic skins from weekly challenges this year.

Each week, players can unlock a new Epic skin by winning or playing games of Overwatch in arcade mode, competitive mode, or quick play. Earning 27 “points”—wins count for two points, while plays count for one—nets players the skin.

Team up with your friends to take on Freezethaw Elimination, a game mode introduced last year that takes freeze tag to an entirely new level. Freeze all four enemies on the opposing team to win the round; run around “tagging” your allies to unfreeze them before the other team gets the better of you.

Other annual favorites, like Yeti Hunt (with a very angry Winston) and Mei’s Snowball Offensive, will also be available to play.

Winter Wonderland skins from previous years will be available at a massive discount until Jan. 6, so this is the season to build up a full wardrobe of festive outfits.