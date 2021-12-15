Ice Wraith Genji, Reindeer Orisa revealed for Overwatch’s 2021 Winter Wonderland Event

Nobody tell Genji to "chill out" after this.

Before the 2021 Winter Wonderland event kicks off on Dec. 16, Overwatch’s social media accounts have been giving sneak peeks of a few new Legendary skins fans can put on their wish lists.

Reindeer Orisa and Ice Wraith Genji were both revealed today, showing two different interpretations of the holiday season.

Optimistic and caring, Orisa is a big fan of the holidays and giving back to those around her. It’s only fitting that her skin is a cute but slightly terrifying rendition of one of Santa’s best associates. The Legendary Reindeer skin gives the omnic a full reindeer look, complete with antlers, brown plating, and snowy white fur.

Soft, fuzzy reindeers may bring up memories of the cozier side of the holidays, but Genji isn’t that kind of guy. His Winter Wonderland skin is an instant classic that’s as sharp as it is beautiful.

Ice Wraith Genji turns the cyber-ninja into a frozen warlord with a spiked helm. Every inch of Genji’s armor is covered in frosty blue and icicles jut out from every joint, threatening to impale enemies. Even his normally-minimalistic katana has been transformed into a sword made of solid ice.

Both of these skins are Legendary, which means they’ll only drop in Winter Wonderland loot boxes but can also be purchased for 3,000 gold in the Hero Gallery. They’ll join Sleighing D.Va, which was revealed yesterday, when the event begins on Dec. 16.