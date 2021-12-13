Overwatch’s 2021 Winter Wonderland event delayed

It should be only “a few days” away.

Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland event always brings a festive end of the year to fans, but the eagerly-anticipated holiday celebrations will be a bit late this year.

According to a post on the Overwatch forums, community manager AndyB informed fans that the 2022 Winter Wonderland event will be delayed.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

“Because of unforeseen circumstances, we needed to push the start of the event back by just a few days,” AndyB said in a reply to a player asking about Winter Wonderland.

The event normally begins in the second week of December; Winter Wonderland began on Dec. 15 in 2020 and started on Dec. 10 in 2019. The thread’s original poster also correctly noted that there had been none of the usual signs of an impending Overwatch event, like a pre-download before patch day or sneak peeks on social media.

While AndyB said the event would only be pushed back by “a few days,” no specific date has been revealed.

Certain Activision Blizzard employees are currently striking to protest the firing of several QA testers at Raven Software, which works on Call of Duty: Warzone. It’s not clear if the delay is related to these ongoing issues.