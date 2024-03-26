Category:
Overwatch

Overwatch 2 drops new weapon skins in the shop—and they’re actually pretty awesome

Expect more of these soon.
Scott Duwe
Published: Mar 26, 2024
Soldier: 76 with his back to the camera
Two new weapon skins, for two separate heroes, have just been added to Overwatch 2’s store. And they’re pretty cool-looking.

The Los Muertos weapons and mega bundle are priced at 1,200 and 1,900 Overwatch Coins, respectively, and change the appearance of the applicable heroes. So far, though, just two of them have gotten the skins.

Soldier: 76 and Junkrat Los Muertos skins in OW2 shop
In Overwatch lore, Los Muertos is a gang that operates out of Mexico. Sombra is a former member, and they were seen fighting against Soldier: 76 in his animated short film. Soldier is one of the heroes with a Los Muertos skin, but Sombra surprisingly is not.

Junkrat is the other hero who gets a Los Muertos skin, and they also apply to his concussion mine and its detonator. The skins also apply to and affect the gold variant and, presumably, Jade as well. It works similarly to how the Hard Light weapon skin also applies to gold, which is defined as a weapon variant.

The Los Muertos skins are a solid start for a future of hero-specific new cosmetics in the game, although some more animation differences would be appreciated. Previously, weapon customization was left to variants earned through competitive play and the recently added Hard Light skin, which also only applied to a handful of heroes like Reinhardt and Mercy.

Recent reports suggest OW2’s PvE gameplay has been canceled entirely, leading to a renewed focus on the PvP aspect of the game and, presumably, microtransactions such as skins like these. Don’t be surprised to see more themed skins, along with skins for even more heroes, in the weeks and months to come.

Soldier: 76 Los Muertos weapon skin in OW2
Junkrat Los Muertos weapon skin and gold variant in OW2
Overwatch 2’s season 10 is set to begin next month, featuring a new hero named Venture, along with other updates to the PvP experience.

