Overwatch reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch next month

Blizzard’s flagship first-person shooter Overwatch is expected to become available on the Nintendo Switch next month, according to a report by Kotaku.

Overwatch is expected to be released on the Nintendo Switch as early as Oct. 15 in North America.

Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan previously mentioned the difficulty of maintaining three platforms and patching simultaneously in an interview with Express. But Blizzard has reportedly overcome this challenge and will now be releasing a new version on the Switch.

The multiplayer shooter was originally released for Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. The game has been updated since its release with several new cosmetics and heroes.

Overwatch is following in the footsteps of similar games like Rocket League and Fortnite. Epic Games released the most popular game in the world on the Nintendo Switch last year. Fortnite reached over two million downloads in the first 24 hours after its release, according to Epic Games.

Overwatch should see success on the Nintendo Switch since it’s one of the most popular FPS games. There were 40 million players worldwide in May 2018 and the game has remained relatively stable since then.

Blizzard is also reportedly working on a sequel. Overwatch 2 is expected to be released on the main platforms first, including Windows, Xbox, and PS4, with a Switch version potentially coming later. The sequel is set to have PvE elements as well as traditional PvP, much like the original game.