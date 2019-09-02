This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Overwatch 2 rumor mill is alive once again. Financial traders publication Barron’s reported that Blizzard is looking into making sequels for its blockbuster franchises, including a potential Diablo 4.

The comments came from someone at Blizzard Entertainment when they were talking about the success of World of Warcraft Classic, which has been live since Aug. 26.

But this isn’t the first time that we’ve heard about Overwatch 2 potentially being in development. Kotaku originally reported on the sequel in June and said that it could have some PvE elements, but most information about the potential game remains a mystery.

Some other rumors about the game hint at it being a major update for Overwatch, similar to what Monster Hunter World: Inceborne is doing for Capcom.

Of course, nobody will know for sure what the game might be or if it even exists until Blizzard officially announces it. After all, many game projects don’t see the light of day. So even though Overwatch 2 is reportedly in development, there’s a chance that it might not be released.