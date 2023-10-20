Overwatch players agree Sombra ‘bug fix’ is actually massive buffs in disguise

Overwatch 2’s latest patch went live today, Oct. 19, and one bug fix to Sombra is already being dubbed a massive secret buff by fans because she can now teleport when she’s stunned, so long as her translocator is thrown before she’s crowd-controlled.

The update focused on fixing a major issue where Sombra wasn’t teleporting if she was stunned after throwing the translocator. It was supposedly included in the last update with her rework, but was only mentioned in today’s patch. And with this bug fix, you can now throw your translocator, become stunned, and teleport to get away.

Players were stunned after it went live, claiming it’s a massive buff to Sombra’s kit and utility. Some also said they were shocked this wasn’t one of her original features.

There’s every chance this is how Sombra’s teleport was initially supposed to work, with the rework likely glitching and denying her the escape. It might not seem like much, but it does offer a great getaway option for Overwatch 2 players who are up against heroes who have stuns or other forms of crowd control.

To take full advantage of this bug fix, you must ensure you’re throwing the translocator before you get CC’d, or else you won’t be able to teleport. So, players must be more conscious of the heroes with a CC ability after the update.

However, if it’s off cooldown and your reaction speed is on point, you should be able to throw it mere moments before you’re hit with a stun ability.

Players are now hoping this will be the buff Sombra needs to increase her struggling win rate, which has been drifting down toward a very low 45.19 percent recently, according to Overwatch stats tracking website OverBuff.

We’ll have to wait and see if this will be enough to give her the boost she needs, or if she needs an actual dev-dubbed buff to her recently reworked OW2 abilities.

