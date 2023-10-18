Top Overwatch streamer gives expert take on Sombra rework following 40-hour test

They tested her like it was their job... because it kind of was.

If you’ve spent any time watching Overwatch 2 on Twitch, you probably know that Fitzy is the foremost authority on the game’s hacking DPS hero Sombra. As a Top 500 Sombra main, many players have been waiting patiently to get his thoughts on her rework.

However, because Fitzy isn’t the type of person to draw a rash conclusion, his opinions about the rework immediately following the start of season seven last week were fairly tempered. He instead went out of his way to thoroughly playtest Sombra on the competitive ladder until today to gather as much data as possible, and one week later, boy, does he have some data.

40 Hours and a 50% win rate with Sombra.



1. Kiriko makes it SUPER unfun

2. Spawn killing is SUPER good

3. 1v1 any DPS, don't 1v1 any support

4. EMP is terrible, just use to solo kill

5. Sombra 76 is ok if both teams have Sigma, otherwise off-angle/ harass backline pic.twitter.com/NQNKAo101p — Fitzyhere (@Fitzyhere) October 18, 2023

With 40 hours played across 201 games, Fitzy had a 50 percent winrate with 100 games won and 99 lost, according to a screenshot that he shared to social media. In that same post, Fitzy shared some of his strongest opinions so far about the new rework giving a list of five bullet points:

Kiriko being a strong counter to Sombra makes sense, especially considering how Sombra’s new ability, Virus, is a damage over time effect. Kiriko’s ability to cleanse allies can largely neutralize Sombra’s key abilities.

Meanwhile, the “Sombra 76” strategy having limited viability is an interesting takeaway. Sombra 76 is a strategy in which a Sombra player stands on the point with their team, similar to what you might expect from a typical Soldier: 76 player. While Sombra is often viewed as a flanking hero, her rework was intended to emphasize more team play. This led to some players, Fitzy included, believing that Sombra might be playable as a DPS that just stays with her team instead of constantly flanking.

The Sombra rework will still take some time to get used to for players that spent hours and hours using their teleport to cleanly get out of danger after one-clipping a support, but there’s clearly good cases for her if you take some of Fitzy’s advice.

