Overwatch players are drowning in nostalgia for how broken Symmetra once was

Do you remember Symmetra’s Play of the Game videos where she killed the whole team without even being alive? That Overwatch era is long gone, and players are feeling nostalgic.

In a Reddit thread from July 30, a player shared an ancient Highlight they had recorded while playing as Symmetra. It showed her getting three successive kills by laying traps in a house on Route 66.

Before her rework in 2018, Symmetra was able to place up to six turrets on the map simultaneously. Despite belonging to the support role, she was able to deal tremendous damage and annihilate her enemies by setting deadly traps for enemies.

Oftentimes, she would get Plays of the Game without even being alive, her Sentry Turrets dealing all the damage on her behalf—similar to Torbjorn’s turret.

Then, her rework changed everything. She was switched from support to DPS hero and saw her max number of turrets stored set to three instead of six.

They became projectiles instead of being placed directly on the map’s environmental elements, and Symmetra’s Teleport became a regular ability rather than an Ultimate.

Many users shared memories of devastating plays they pulled off with the hero. “I remember the saying, “No skill, no aim, no brain? Symmetra main,” wrote a user, referring to how strong she was, with a kit easy to grasp.

“Early early days, with no restrictions from choosing the same characters. I remember seeing degenerate clips of 6-Sym teams setup ridiculous car washes at choke points,” remembered a not-so-nostalgic user in the thread’s comments.

Back in the day, Overwatch looked completely different. There were no hero restrictions, whether on roles or duplicate characters. Mirror teams were frequent and gave way to peculiar strategies.

Many players are nostalgic for those times and the request for a “vanilla” game mode, which would allow users to play the game in the same state as it was released, is frequent. But it would be technically challenging regarding the great number of changes the license saw over the years.

