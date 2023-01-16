Overwatch player gets quadra kill with Wrecking Ball in the best way possible

Among all Overwatch 2 tanks, there is none better than Wrecking Ball to wreak havoc in the enemy’s lines.

Thanks to his numerous mobile abilities, Hammond and his deadly machine can steamroll through a packed team and make them split up by knocking back everyone who’s on their way, stomping onto the ground for even more chaos.

Although the annoying hero can be dismissed easily using the right counter-pick, he can also singlehandedly win a fight when he’s mastered.

A player shared a gameplay video on Reddit earlier today showing how strong Wrecking Ball can be when controlling an area or near ledges.

Related: One crafty Overwatch 2 player has finally figured out how to control their whole team

In a Lijiang Tower round, they were playing Wrecking Ball when they obtained the hero’s ultimate.

Since the enemy team was unleashing their ultimates and taking control of the point, the player activated their own on the map’s main area, activating numerous bombs around them.

It seemed the ultimate lost all efficiency when the enemy Lucio used his sound barrier to negate its damage. But his teammates still tried to avoid the bombs and stepped back from the control point, unknowingly running to their doom.

The Wrecking Ball player saw the opportunity when the enemies approached the edge and rolled through their lines to yeet them through the air.

With one move, they killed four enemies in the best way possible. “I’m not even mad,” one enemy wrote in the chat.

Wrecking Ball certainly earned the Play of the Game, as well as a full ultimate recharge in the span of a few seconds. In conclusion, don’t step near the edge when Hammond is among the enemy’s ranks.