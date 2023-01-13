One crafty Overwatch 2 player has finally figured out how to control their whole team

The sheer brutality from the pain caused by awful teammates might be insurmountable. Fortunately, there’s a way around it, but it’s not pretty.

Players in Overwatch 2 don’t have the luxury of kicking their bot teammates, and also can’t find a replacement player in competitive. Fear not though, an OW2 gamer has figured out a method that’s definitely… something.

Their stunned opponent filmed the best Overwatch–The Blair Witch Project hybrid and the footage begs the question, “Why is one dude controlling all heroes?”

For those of you unfamiliar with MMOs, there’s a tactic called “multi-boxing.” This hive-mind-like strategy is basically one individual who’s figured out how to control five PCs at once. The tactic in MMOs is to fight “low-level mobs” to level up characters to sell them later. The fact it’s in an FPS title, though, is a whole new ballgame.

In this case, the user is likely taking control of all four teammates in an attempt to de-rank as many accounts as possible at the same time. The goal is to get them to the lowest rank possible, then similarly to MMOs, “sell them to people who want to smurf.”

While an uneducated gamer might believe the perpetrator is a mega-minded individual with the ultimate goal of winning, they’d be wildly incorrect.

However, there is always the other possibility that it could all be in the hopes of achieving ultimate team cohesion. But as soon as that possibility arises, what happens if you “kill the main” hero? “The rest are lost,” claims one OW2 Redditor.

But after all the games OW2 players have experienced where a teammate drops the ball in a once-thought-unachievable fashion, we empathize with the possibility of someone saying “Fine, I’ll do it myself.”

In all seriousness, report anyone doing this. Unfortunately, you’ll have to report all five Overwatch accounts. Also, enjoy the win, you’ll likely never get one so free.