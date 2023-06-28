Overwatch League veteran’s future unclear after release from Los Angeles Gladiators

One of the longest-tenured players in the Overwatch League, after recently moving to a new team for the 2023 season, is now a free agent with an open future ahead of him.

Despite regional and international success as the main tank for the Los Angeles Gladiators, the team released Dante “Danteh” Cruz today, one of the organization’s big pickups for the year. It came as a shock to fans across the league, with the team reaching the Pro-Am finals earlier this year. But, after a shaky Spring Stage, the team is changing and Danteh is out.

Today, we are releasing Danteh.



We are grateful we had a professional like himself represent the Gladiators, even though his time with us was short. We know he will continue to be a massive part of the Overwatch community, and we wish him all the best.



Thank you, @Danteh. 💜 pic.twitter.com/BmHeZ0YTx6 — Los Angeles Gladiators (@LAGladiators) June 28, 2023

This marks the second time Danteh is truly a free agent, as he was released from the Houston Outlaws at the end of the 2022 season. He didn’t remain a free agent long that time, signing to the Gladiators just over a month later. Not only has he developed a reputation as a top tier player in both the DPS and Tank roles, he is one of the few players remaining in the league from the inaugural season.

He originally signed with the San Francisco Shock way back in September 2017, even though he wouldn’t play the whole season due to being too young. After he reached age eligibility, he showed off skills on Tracer to earn a move to the Houston Outlaws, who desperately needed a good player on that hero. However, as the meta shifted and the Outlaws needed a tank player, Danteh took on that role and surprised everyone. He became one of the best tanks in the league with his consistency and was able to lead the Outlaws to moments of success, like their third place finish in the 2022 playoffs.

After moving to the Gladiators in the chaotic 2022-23 off season, it seemed like a good fit for the now well-established tank player. A solid start in the Pro-Am, finishing second to the Florida Mayhem, and a talented roster held potential for Danteh to win his first major tournament. Alas, it never came to be, with the roster struggling more as the season went on and failing to qualify for Midseason Madness.

After the announcement that he was released, Danteh tweeted out a reaction image with only one word on it: “Freedom.”

Depending on what happens or is said in the future, it’s unclear what “freedom” that actually means. Freedom from the team, from the league, from his role; the only way we’ll know is by what Danteh does next.

