Vancouver Titans release Aspire following grooming allegations

The Vancouver Titans released Luka “Aspire” Rolovic from the team effective immediately today, just one day after grooming allegations were made against him.

The grooming accusations, made by the anonymous alleged victim, were posted online under a Twitter account called @ExposingAspire. The writer of the 700-word document says that the accuser was 16 at the time that their relationship allegedly began in 2022.

The Vancouver Titans announced today that Luka “Aspire” Rolovic has been released from the team following recent allegations. This decision is effective immediately and he will not be finishing the season with the Titans. We take these matters very seriously and will have no… pic.twitter.com/k1trcNMgxB — Vancouver Titans (@VancouverTitans) June 27, 2023

“The Vancouver Titans announced today that Luka ‘Aspire’ Rolovic has been released from the team following recent allegations,” the team said. “This decision is effective immediately and he will not be finishing the season with the Titans. We take these matters very seriously.”

The accuser’s document included several screenshots of Discord conversations, and said that she was “hesitant to go public with this for a while simply because I didn’t want to deal with any possible backlash.”

i was in a relationship with @/aspire_ow.

tw grooming https://t.co/hWbBNQuo6T — Aspire (@ExposingAspire) June 26, 2023

Aspire was also suspended from the Team USA Overwatch World Cup team after the allegations were made public. He was originally listed as a reserve for Team USA, before the team swapped him to the starting lineup on June 20.

While the Titans announcing Aspire’s release is the first time they’ve commented on the matter since the allegations were made public yesterday, they’ve not addressed claims from Overwatch streamer and former Contenders competitor Aspen, who alleged in a tweet that the team’s management “knew this,” presumably about the relationship described by Aspire’s accuser, “for 6+ months.”

titans knew this for 6+ months https://t.co/uYi2HUHJM4 — Aspen (@aspenisoffline) June 27, 2023

Dot Esports reached out to the Vancouver Titans for comment on the matter, but they have yet to respond, and they note at the end of their announcement of Aspire’s release that the team has “no further comment at this time.”

