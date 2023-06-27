Overwatch League pro Aspire accused of grooming teenager

Overwatch 2 professional Luka “Aspire” Rolovic has today been accused of grooming a girl aged 16 while he was representing the Vancouver Titans in the OWL in 2022.

The girl in question, who has chosen to remain anonymous, made the allegations in a 700-word document on Monday, June 26 and shared it to Twitter under the profile @ExposingAspire on the same day.

‘ExposingAspire’ alleges in the document that Aspire was manipulative throughout the stages of their eleven-month-long relationship, which turned sexual in nature just weeks after initial conversations commenced on Snapchat and then continued via Discord messaging.

She claims Aspire became “paranoid that people would accuse him of being a pedophile,” was increasingly controlling of her actions and would dictate who she could communicate with.

‘ExposingAspire’ said she was “hesitant to go public” with the allegations because she was worried about the backlash she would face. She also acknowledged she did not expect to ever receive closure for what happened between her and Aspire.

i was in a relationship with @/aspire_ow.

tw grooming https://t.co/hWbBNQuo6T — Aspire (@ExposingAspire) June 26, 2023

The document includes nearly 40 screenshots of private Discord messages and several photos of the pair together last year. In the three photos of them together, ‘ExposingAspire’ has used emojis to cover her face.

Dot Esports has attempted to reach out to ‘ExposingAspire’ for further details. Dot has also reached out to Aspire on Twitter directly.

Vancouver, who Aspire is signed with in the OWL, has not yet made any comment or shared a response to the accusations. Overwatch streamer Aspen followed the June 26 document upload with her own allegations, claiming the Titans knew about the situation between Aspire and the anonymous girl “for 6+ [sic] months.”

titans knew this for 6+ months https://t.co/uYi2HUHJM4 — Aspen (@aspenisoffline) June 27, 2023

The Vancouver Titans were contacted for comment but did not reply before publication.

This story is being updated….

