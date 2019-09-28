Overwatch League grand finals drinking game

As the 2019 Overwatch League season comes to a close, fans have a lot to celebrate. The grand finals will be a competitive match between the two best teams of the season: the Vancouver Titans and the San Francisco Shock. Next year, fans will be able to watch teams in their home cities as the league goes global. Most importantly, Bud Light still sponsors the Overwatch League, so content like this is still allowed.

We’ve led you through Dallas, Atlanta, and Los Angeles with themed drinking games. It’s time for one last hurrah in the City of Brotherly Love.

Take a drink when…

Philadelphia is name-dropped and the Wells Fargo Center crowd loses its mind.

Anyone refers to the city as “Chilladelphia.”

Cheesesteaks, Wawa, or the Philadelphia Eagles are mentioned. Take a bonus drink if someone manages to do all of those in the same sentence, because that’s impressive.

Gritty, the very fluffy Philadelphia Flyers mascot, makes an appearance.

Anyone does a Rocky montage parody video.

An overly serious hype video is shown where players do the “tough guy crossed arms” pose.

The camera pans to fans wearing Philadelphia Fusion merchandise. Take a bonus drink if the camera pans to fans wearing London Spitfire merchandise. (They’re just out here trying to relive their 2018 glory—leave them alone.)

Someone makes a joke about DJ Khaled, considering his performance at the 2018 Grand Finals. Take a bonus drink if Questlove or Zedd make the joke about DJ Khaled.

Overwatch Game Director Jeff Kaplan is shown dancing to Zedd’s music.

The crowd starts a “Jeff! Jeff! Jeff!” chant when he appears.

Any member of the Overwatch League talent team dresses as a colonial American. Take a bonus drink if it’s a non-American talent member.

Mitch “UberShouts” Leslie wears another shirt that looks like a Magic Eye painting.

Analyst Brennon Hook challenges someone to yet another one vs. one duel. Take a bonus drink if he wears leggings again. We’ve seen enough of Bren’s thighs this season to last us until 2025.



Photo by Robert Paul for Blizzard Entertainment

San Francisco Shock

Production shows the very wholesome footage of everyone at Matthew “Super” DeLisi’s family home in Philadelphia.

Jay “Sinatraa” Won teabags someone.

Gwon “Striker” Nam-ju plays Symmetra just to teleport his team. Take a bonus drink if Striker plays Tracer just to really mess with us.

Park “Architect” Min-ho gets the chance to play Widowmaker.

Grant “Moth” Espe knocks two or more players off the map as Lúcio.

Park “Viol2t” Min-ki gets a multi-kill as Moira. He shouldn’t, but somehow he still does.

Yoo “Smurf” Myeong-Hwan pulls two or more players off the map using Orisa’s Halt.

Choi “ChoiHyoBin” Hyo-bin nets three or more players in Sigma’s Gravitic Flux.

Super gets subbed in for the last map so production has someone to interview.

Photo by Robert Paul for Blizzard Entertainment

Vancouver Titans

Production shows RunAway manager Lee “Flowervin” Hyun-Ah in the crowd, her presence giving a blessing to her former players.

DPS Lee “Hooreg” Dong-eun also gives his “good luck charm” blessing by being shown on camera. Take a bonus drink if casters make a joke about Hooreg having the best win rate in the league.

Seo “SeoMinSoo” Min-Soo eliminates three or more players using Reaper’s Death Blossom ultimate.

Kim “Haksal” Hyo-jong plays Genji. We deserve this.

Support Kim “SLIME” Sung-jun escapes the enemy team’s backline and manages to eliminate a player in the process.

Lee “Twilight” Joo-seok uses Moira’s Coalescence to save an entire teamfight.

Choi “JJANU” Hyeon-woo blindly throws an Accretion rock across the map as Sigma and actually hits someone.

Hwang “TiZi” Jang-hyeon eliminates a Shock DPS player all by himself as Orisa. He doesn’t need help.

Park “Bumper” Sang-beom gets subbed in just to play Reinhardt and chuckle.

Finish your drink if…

They get Gritty to play Overwatch. Somehow.

Bren actually wins his one vs. one challenge.

Any player eliminates four or more enemy players at one time.

The game ends in a 4-0. Then you have to find another drinking game to do.

Anyone slips on confetti during the post-game celebration.

Your selected team loses.

As a disclaimer, please drink responsibly and don’t partake if you’re under the legal age in your country. Water or any beverage from your local Wawa is a great replacement for alcohol. The Overwatch League grand finals begin on Sept. 29 at 2pm CT.