Overwatch League brings back token drops on YouTube for opening weekend

The Overwatch League’s opening weekend is underway, and the gamers are already rushing to the broadcast to get their hands on a new collection of YouTube drops from now until April 30.

Today through Sunday, players can earn an Overwatch 2 spray, name card, and an abundance of OWL tokens for use in the game’s shop simply by linking their Battle.net account to their YouTube account.

OWL’s rewards program is among the driving forces for viewership of Overwatch 2 esports, and the inclusion of OWL token drops is almost always the biggest highlight of any OWL drops campaign.

🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨#OWL2023 is officially underway 🤩



Tune into the opening day action NOW 👇 https://t.co/53S1qVhzaH — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 27, 2023

With an abundance of available skins for every team in the league as well as unique bundles, like the Zarya Rock Climber bundle that released earlier this week, there’s no shortage of uses for OWL tokens. Considering the fact that OWL tokens can be purchased for around $6 per 100 tokens, being able to get five of them for every hour you watch OWL on YouTube can add up over time.

In total, there are 13 matches that are scheduled for this weekend, meaning players that keep the broadcast on all weekend long might be able to earn upwards of 100 or so OWL tokens, depending on how long matches last.

Meanwhile, players can earn the Contenders and Champions spray after just two hours of viewership, and the East to West name card will go to players that watch for four hours.

For players that watch six hours of action during the Spring Stage, they will get a pair of league-branded Orisa skins, and after 10 hours, players can get OWL-branded home and away Genji skins as well.