Overwatch Anniversary Remix Vol. 2 event begins today, runs until June 7

The celebrations for Overwatch’s sixth anniversary are continuing well into the start of the summer. This time, players will be able to get their hands on even more remixed skins and earn a few skins that have been rather elusive.

Overwatch’s Anniversary Remix Vol. 2 event has officially begun and will run until June 7. This follows a previous update to Overwatch’s website that appeared to detail the start date of the event, as well as the various cosmetics that would be added to the game.

It's time to climb the charts with Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 2 featuring all seasonal brawls, Weekly Challenge Rewind, and 6 remixed Legendary skins.



Get back into the mix now through June 7!



— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 17, 2022

Like Vol. 1 of the event, Vol. 2 introduces new “remixed” skins into the game, giving older skins updated looks. This event introduces Poison Dart Lúcio, Dark Wolf Hanzo, Hydra Symmetra, Neon Cat Sombra, Night Owl Ana, and Noxious Roadhog into the event-exclusive loot pool. They can be obtained through loot boxes or purchased directly from the store for 3,000 credits.

Previous weekly challenges also make a return during this event, allowing players to get their hands on skins they may have missed out on during their limited runs. Week one rewards the Dr. Zeigler Mercy skin and matching sprays and icons, week two does similar for Mardi Gras Ashe, and week three rounds things out with Maestro Sigma. It is unlikely that these skins, sprays, and icons will be available again after their weekly challenges end.

Logging into Overwatch during the duration of the Anniversary Remix Vol. 2 event will reward players with one Anniversary loot box, containing cosmetics from all of Overwatch’s previous events. More can be earned by leveling up, participating in various Arcade modes, and through direct purchase.

Players can enjoy the second part of Overwatch’s sixth-anniversary celebration now until June 7. Blizzard also revealed today that an “Overwatch 2 event” will take place on June 16, though no further information is available.