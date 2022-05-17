Blizzard to host an event regarding Overwatch 2, next PvP beta, and more in June

The Overwatch team told players today that there will be more information coming about Overwatch 2 next month and there may even be a new PvP beta on the horizon that will be announced at an event that will be broadcast on June 16.

Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller, on behalf of Team 4, had some words to say to players, including a thank you for participating in the PvP beta for Overwatch 2. He also said that releasing a beta like this can be scary for the developers, but that it’s important to get feedback from the community and learn.

There is no indication as to what the event on June 16 will be about specifically, but the statement says that the team will be back with more information on that date on how to get into the next phase of the beta for Overwatch 2.

It is likely that the event on June 16 will contain more information about what fans will see next for Overwatch 2, and there may even be an announcement for the next PvP beta playtesting period. The announcement from Blizzard says that fans will have “more information on how to gain access to the next phase of Overwatch 2 testing,” but not when that testing will be or even if fans will know when it will be during the June 16 event.

Overwatch 2 just wrapped up its first beta testing period, giving players a first look at the new PvP version of the game that features a new hero, new maps, new game modes, and five-vs-five gameplay. The reaction on social media to the first beta was mixed, but the team has been clear that this is just the first beta for Overwatch 2 PvP and there will likely be more to come at the June 16 event.