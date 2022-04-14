Overwatch 2’s Sojourn guns down Genji in gameplay trailer

We're getting a taste of what Overwatch 2 will be like.

Blizzard has released a new gameplay trailer for Sojourn, the new playable character.

Coming only a day after the release of her animated origin story, Sojourn’s gameplay trailer gives us a first look at what it will be like to play her in Overwatch 2 and how she stacks up against the rest of the game’s expansive cast. In the trailer, Sojourn uses a railgun similar to Soldier: 76’s heavy pulse rifle to aid her team in a forward push. Her high mobility allows her to keep up with the likes of Genji and Echo, two famously mobile heroes.

Sojourn engaging.



Alongside the video, Blizzard shared a graphic detailing Sojourn’s abilities. Her railgun shoots projectiles that create energy on impact; that stored energy is used up in the railgun’s secondary fire, which focuses stored energy into a “high-impact shot”. Her mobility comes from Power Slide, which allows her to slide across the ground and jump high in the air, similar to Baptiste.

Another of her active abilities is Disruptor, which shoots a large energy shot that slows and deals damage to enemies within an area. Her Overclock ultimate ability automatically charges her railgun for a short time and makes its shots pierce enemies, allowing her to hit multiple enemies with fewer shots. Based on the way she was displayed in the gameplay trailer, it’s likely the developers plan for her to be a high-powered mid-range character capable of both slowing down flankers and executing high-mobility targets.

Sojourn will be arriving in the Overwatch 2 closed beta, which is scheduled to begin on April 26.