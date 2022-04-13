Blizzard reveals origin story for Sojourn, one of Overwatch 2’s new heroes

Blizzard Entertainment has pulled back the curtain on one of the new heroes coming to Overwatch 2, Sojourn.

Her real name is Vivian Chase and she’s a commander of the Canadian special forces who teamed up with Overwatch during the Omnic Crisis, where she worked with Jack Morrison, also known as Soldier: 76. The full video can be seen in the tweet posted by Blizzard this afternoon.

Introducing Sojourn.



A fierce former Captain of Overwatch equipped with cybernetic abilities.



Coming soon to #Overwatch2 PVP Beta. pic.twitter.com/wuCrPS8ik3 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 13, 2022

“Even the best journeys end,” Sojourn said in the short clip. “But a new one is right around the corner. And you never know where that road is gonna take you.”

The not-so-subtle tease is pretty meta, with the developer using Sojourn to hype up the upcoming Overwatch 2 beta set to begin later this month. Sojourn will be the beta’s new playable hero, with more likely being added over time.

The beta for the new title, set to begin in closed access on April 26, will feature a slew of new additions to the game, including the five-vs-five setting. It will also include the new Push PvP mode, four new maps, a new ping system, and hero reworks for Orisa, Doomifst, Bastion, and Sombra.

Overwatch 2 is now in development with no release window just yet. But with the beta set to kick off soon, the hype around the FPS franchise is undoubtedly set to build once more.