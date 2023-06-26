Overwatch 2 tanks are begging you to stop blaming them for your losses

The weak link might not be who you think it is.

Enough is enough: Overwatch 2 tanks have gathered to voice their frustration over what they call the ‘blame the tank meta’ in a Reddit post from June 26.

In the Reddit thread, a tank player shared screenshots of a game where they received blame from their support player for their alleged poor performance despite dealing the most damage in the team.

“I’m tired of this blame the tank meta,” they wrote. “I really didn’t think I was doing that bad.” The thread quickly gained traction, as more tank mains agreed with it and shared similar experiences.

“I’m tired of it too,” wrote a top-voted comment. ” That’s why I muted everything and I never have to worry about people shit talking again! It gave me peace.”

Tanks have been under pressure since the offtank role was removed from the first installment in the license with Overwatch 2’s release on Oct. 4, 2022, and many players feel unjustly blamed when things go awry.

While sometimes, the blame is fully deserved, a tank’s mistakes rarely go unnoticed, which puts them on the spot more easily. What was the burden of the main tank in Overwatch became the norm for all tank players.

To curb this issue, Blizzard Entertainment introduced more rewarding elements for non-damage performance in the games, such as reinstating the “On Fire” state with season Five on June 14.

That way, tanks can get more recognition from earning Assists and other less shiny plays. Still, being held responsible for the team will likely remain a core element of the tank role, which is shared with supports as well, even though the responsibility is split into two players.

