Roadhog destroys their own team with worst Overwatch 2 grab you’ve ever seen

Tanks play a key role in Overwatch 2 teams—for better or for worse. Roadhog is the epitome of that double-edged sword, as a gameplay clip showed on June 25.

In the video shared on Reddit, an Overwatch 2 player showed how their tank ruined the game with the worst Roadhog grab ever.

The Play of the Game was ultimately earned by the enemy D.Va. It started when she left her mech in a poor position using her Ultimate. I was curious to see how this apparently bad move could have become the PoTG.

The enemy Roadhog quickly solved that mystery. They grabbed the bomb right before it was going to explode and pulled it towards their team at the worst moment.

Their teammates didn’t have time to reach cover, and Roadhog managed to kill three of their teammates with this unfortunate hook—in addition to killing themself.

“Homie was 100% being called slurs in chat,” wrote one of the top-voted comments under the thread. “That should count as his kills,” wrote another. “-3 kills”, “Negative on fire” joked others below the comment.

Some users debated over the player doing this intentionally or not. On one side, Roadhog had plenty of time to notice D.Va’s huge bomb that was placed in a line in front of him.

On the other side, we can see a Bastion was resurrected close to the bomb, so the tank might have messed up his timings and tried to hook the DPS player after the bomb exploded, but ended up grabbing the deadly weapon instead.

In any case, this Fail of the Game might give nightmares to players who’ve already been killed by their tank due to plays like this. There’s no doubt the player received some nasty comments and reports after the game.

