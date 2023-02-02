Overwatch 2 survey points to the next battle pass or event theme

Overwatch 2 has brought a lot of changes and adjustments to keep the game fresh over the months, but some things have continued to remain the same.

Time-limited events are rotating as before, such as the Lunar New Year event, the Holiday season, Olympic Games, Overwatch Anniversary, and more. But Blizzard Entertainment might be working on something new.

On Wednesday, a Reddit user claimed to have been sent an email from Blizzard with a survey of potential topics for a future battle pass or event.

In the thread, the top comments mentioned the “Cthulhu Mythos” suggestion on the list, saying the theme would be interesting to see in Overwatch 2.

Others said Lovecraft-inspired skins are their favorites in the game, like Cultist Zenyatta, and would love to see more of them joining the roster.

The Mirror Universe suggestion also sparked reactions. This theme could transform heroes into their evil twins. “I need the Mirror Universe one to become true,” one user wrote. “I shudder at the thought of what an evil Tracer would sound like,” another added.

Many of the themes listed above have already been explored in one way or another in previous events or skins. Releasing new themes for seasonal events would be an efficient way to bring back older players to the game, provided it offers a compelling story or new game mode.

Meanwhile, Kiriko will receive a new Mythic skin called Amaterasu with the upcoming season’s battle pass on Feb. 7.