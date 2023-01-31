Overwatch 2 players will finally be able to once again unlock skins for free while playing

The new monetization model of Overwatch 2 has drawn criticism from players who were used to being able to load up on loot boxes and earn cosmetics in Overwatch just from playing. And today, Blizzard has finally responded to feedback with a plan coming in season three.

In a post to the game’s official website, Blizzard said that Overwatch Credits, which have shown up as “Legacy Credits,” will be a part of OW2 and they will be usable on a slew of cosmetics including “nearly all” of those released prior to OW2’s launch.

Additionally, players will be able to earn 1,500 credits for free during season three, and there are another 500 that can be earned through the battle pass. The standard price of legendary skins will be 1,500 credits, meaning that players will be able to purchase one legendary skin per season without paying any money.

While many players already have an abundance, or all, skins that were released prior to the OW2 launch, Blizzard said it is looking to add ways for players with large balances of Legacy Credits to use their new OW Credits.

“We understand that some players already have very large balances of Credits,” Blizzard said. “To ensure that all players feel rewarded for the time they spend playing, we’re looking into additional ways for players to use Credits in the future.”

It’s unclear exactly what might come, but one could imagine that there might be a rotation of cosmetics in the store that are specifically purchasable with credits. Perhaps that’s only a dream, though. OW2 fans will have to wait and see.