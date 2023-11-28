Overwatch 2 shows off Grand Beast Orisa Mythic skin coming in season 8

Overwatch 2 season eight will begin in just one week, and with it, players will not only get a new tank hero—Mauga—but will also have the opportunity to get a new Mythic skin for Orisa.

In the season eight battle pass that will begin next Tuesday, Dec. 5, players will be able to unlock the Grand Beast Orisa skin at level 80. Complete with numerous color and weapon options, the skin will also have its own unique ability sound effects and a special ultimate visual as well. The official Overwatch Twitter account revealed the cosmetic today in a 38-second video that shared all of the upcoming skin’s features.

The new look is way more detailed than what players are used to seeing from her base skin. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In another post on Twitter, the Overwatch creator and aggregator Overwatch Cavalry shared images of four different color scheme options for skins. The color options for the new skin include tan with purple, purple with orange, blue with light blue, and red with light blue.

Orisa’s Mythic skin will be the eighth added to the game and the third Mythic skin for a tank hero. There has been one in each season of OW2 so far. The other seven heroes to receive the Mythic skin treatment so far have been Genji, Junker Queen, Kiriko, Sigma, Tracer, Ana, and Hanzo.

The new skin will be a part of a seasonal theme that the official Overwatch Twitter account has dubbed “Call of the Hunt.” Starting on Dec. 5, the season will last about two months. While Blizzard has not yet said when the season will end, one would expect that to happen around the beginning of February.