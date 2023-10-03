Blizzard shares all Mythic Hanzo skin customizations coming in Overwatch 2 season 7

The Mythic skin we’ve all been waiting for is almost here. Blizzard dropped a full preview today of the Hanzo outfit that will be the tier 80 reward for the Overwatch 2 season seven premium battle pass.

In a 26-second video posted to Twitter, Blizzard debuted the Onryō Mythic Hanzo skin coming in season seven that will quickly be held responsible for the nightmares of players everywhere.

The skin has color options that include a cool blue, ghastly white, and a fiery orange and red combo. It also has its own unique ominous sound effects that match the skin’s horrifying ghostly presence. Meanwhile, Hanzo’s Dragonstrike ultimate ability will have an extraordinarily scary voice line and animation that turns the dragon spirits manifested from his bow into skeletal dragon spirits.

The video appeared to only show two different weapon options. One of the two had a more demonic look to it that included what appeared to be a demon or imp head around where arrows are fired from. The other had a more sleek look that included imagery of a dragon’s head.

The name of the skin, Onryō, is a Japanese word that describes a vengeful or grudge-holding spirit or ghost. These ghosts are depicted in literature as being able to physically harm people in the living world. So this new Hanzo skin will fit in perfectly with the upcoming Halloween Terror event and the game’s heavily teased Diablo crossover event coming in season seven.

The post by Blizzard confirmed that the skin will be a tier 80 reward. This is significant because, in the past two seasons, the developers tested out a new system that allowed players to earn some elements of the skin prior to tier 80. But now, it seems as though the devs will be reverting to the old seasonal format of just giving players everything at tier 80.

Overwatch 2 season seven is scheduled to kick off on Oct. 10.

