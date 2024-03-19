Overwatch 2 players refusing to play until Double Trouble quick play mode ends

Overwatch 2’s quick play mode has been temporarily altered once again, with Blizzard allowing two players to pick the same character. But some players despise the mode so much they have dropped the game until it’s gone.

Recommended Videos

Earlier this year, Blizzard decided to begin experimenting with Overwatch 2’s quick play mode by introducing Hacked versions, which offer altered mechanics and rules. While the main game doesn’t allow duplicates of the same hero on a team, the newest quick play variant, dubbed Double Trouble, disregards that rule (but only for Damage and Support Heroes). It sounds like a harmless novelty on paper, but there are at least three Reddit threads of players trashing the idea.

Some mistakenly assumed the mode will last longer than it actually does. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Head-Ninja-In-Charge called the mode “a joke” and “unplayable,” prompting them to play Helldivers 2 instead. What appears to be the common complaint is how certain heroes, like Sombra, can become even more notorious when there are two of them. Urnoobslayer said they ran into a team comprised of two Tracers, two Lucios, and a Doomfist, which they described as a “clusterfuck.” Others, like FaderLars and Scrupule, said they won’t return to Overwatch 2 until the mode is removed, with the latter calling the one Double Trouble match they tried “one of the most unfun games in a while.”

Admittedly, players can always avoid picking the quick play mode; some, like TheTruthHurtsBabe and 5t34df45t, said they would just switch to playing the competitive mode instead. But you can argue that Double Trouble has been forced onto players since it effectively replaced the traditional quick play mode. Not everyone wants to jump into the more competitive side of Overwatch 2. “People aren’t going to like it when the only reason they’re playing it is because you replaced the game mode they actually wanted to play,” Zeki said on the Overwatch 2 forums.

While there’s plenty of vitriol towards the mode, particularly in this Reddit thread, some leaped to its defense and admitted to having a lot of fun when they played it. TruthSeekerHuey said they “like the chaos,” while b00ob shared an amusing anecdote of how they played a match with double Mercys, meaning they could keep reviving each other over and over. Part of the hate for the mode also stems from a misconception that it’s set to last all week when, in truth, it will only be available for a day, with it scheduled to last until 1pm CT.

Still, Blizzard is having a rough time trying to placate its fans. Just last week, there were accusations of Sombra being buffed to push people into buying her new, expensive skin. More recently, comments from ex-developers painted a bleak picture of the future of Overwatch 2’s PvE content, which was once a key selling point for the sequel.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more