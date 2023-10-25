Overwatch 2 highlight reel proves just how annoying Sombra’s new ability can be

It’s only been a couple of weeks since Blizzard introduced players to a freshly reworked kit for Sombra in Overwatch 2, but her newest ability has already drawn the ire of many.

As the foremost expert on Sombra, the Overwatch content creator known as Fitzy has naturally been doing quite a bit of testing on the new kit. And in the weekly highlight reel he posts on YouTube, the Sombra main showed just how hysterically annoying Virus can be to play against.

With a video titled “Virus is such a Troll,” Fitzy gave fans everything they could possibly hope for in the form of countless clips of him getting kills with Sombra’s new damage-over-time ability. And before you ask, yes, some of these kills are from the grave.

While the video is 10 minutes long and includes various other highlights that have nothing to do with Sombra’s new Virus ability, its cold open might just be the greatest Virus highlight you’ll see for a while.

In an attempt to spawn camp a Mei player on the Gardens control point of the map Oasis, Fitzy ran right by the point, knowing exactly where the enemy Mei would be. As he engaged in a one-vs-one fight with the Mei, Fitzy was relatively quickly eliminated by the Mei, who was spraying him down with the primary fire of their Endothermic Blaster.

As the Mei player continued to run toward the fight, they attempted to hit Fitzy with the quintessential sick burn that is throwing a “?” in the match’s text chat. But what they failed to realize was that after having been hit with Virus, they were on their way to zero health themselves.

Giving the play a healthy helping of comically perfect editing, Fitzy punctuated the video’s intro with his beautiful face laughing about how the Mei’s demise was “instant karma.”

