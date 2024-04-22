Overwatch 2 player’s proposed Marvel collab would be perfect—if not for Marvel Rivals

It feels like Overwatch 2’s collaborations have only scratched the surface as its hero roster is ripe for the picking when it comes to cool, themed skins.

Recommended Videos

The game’s community is not short on ideas for the game’s purchasable outfits, like a recent fun collab featuring X-Men ’97 skins, but another one featuring Marvel characters in general may be even better.

Blizzard may have missed the boat. Image via NetEase Games

An April 21 Reddit thread proposed some awesome ideas for OW2 heroes to don some iconic Marvel character costumes, and they’re all pretty spot-on. Unfortunately for fans of the franchises, they’re not likely to happen considering Marvel is making its own hero shooter, Marvel Rivals.

While players wait for a Marvel Rivals alpha test beginning next month, they can sink their teeth into the OW2 skin ideas concocted by Reddit user cobanat, who also came up with the above thread about X-Men heroes.

Examples given include Tracer as the dual-wielding Star-Lord, Widowmaker as fellow femme fatale Black Widow, Reaper as fellow skull fan The Punisher, Rammatra as big bad robot Ultron, Hanzo as archer extraordinaire Hawkeye, Reinhardt as big hammer guy Thor, and my personal favorite, Doomfist as the Infinity Gauntlet-wielding Thanos. Imagine getting punched by that thing with all of the Infinity Stones embedded? Yikes.

Honestly, this thread only creates more excitement for myself when it comes to Marvel Rivals. If that game can nail the gameplay, modes, visuals, and fun level of OW2 in its heyday, then Marvel and NetEase could have a big hit.

It would’ve been beautiful. Image via u/cobanat on Reddit

Some of the skin combos pitched, though, are just perfect. Like Echo as Vision? Soldier: 76 as Winter Soldier? Pharah as War Machine? It’s beautiful. Since it most likely won’t happen, though, we just have to wait to see if Marvel Rivals scratches that particular Overwatch/Marvel itch.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more