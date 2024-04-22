Lucio, Tracer, Reinhardt, Brigitte, and Mei stand facing incoming flying ships that are invading the world.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Overwatch 2 player’s proposed Marvel collab would be perfect—if not for Marvel Rivals

These are perfectly balanced, as all things should be.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 11:15 am

It feels like Overwatch 2’s collaborations have only scratched the surface as its hero roster is ripe for the picking when it comes to cool, themed skins.

The game’s community is not short on ideas for the game’s purchasable outfits, like a recent fun collab featuring X-Men ’97 skins, but another one featuring Marvel characters in general may be even better.

An image of Storm, Magneto, The Punisher, Star-Lord, Mantis and Scarlet Witch from the Marvel Rivals trailer
Blizzard may have missed the boat. Image via NetEase Games

An April 21 Reddit thread proposed some awesome ideas for OW2 heroes to don some iconic Marvel character costumes, and they’re all pretty spot-on. Unfortunately for fans of the franchises, they’re not likely to happen considering Marvel is making its own hero shooter, Marvel Rivals.

While players wait for a Marvel Rivals alpha test beginning next month, they can sink their teeth into the OW2 skin ideas concocted by Reddit user cobanat, who also came up with the above thread about X-Men heroes.

Examples given include Tracer as the dual-wielding Star-Lord, Widowmaker as fellow femme fatale Black Widow, Reaper as fellow skull fan The Punisher, Rammatra as big bad robot Ultron, Hanzo as archer extraordinaire Hawkeye, Reinhardt as big hammer guy Thor, and my personal favorite, Doomfist as the Infinity Gauntlet-wielding Thanos. Imagine getting punched by that thing with all of the Infinity Stones embedded? Yikes.

Honestly, this thread only creates more excitement for myself when it comes to Marvel Rivals. If that game can nail the gameplay, modes, visuals, and fun level of OW2 in its heyday, then Marvel and NetEase could have a big hit.

An image showing Marvel's Vision and Overwatch's Echo making similar gestures with their hands.
It would’ve been beautiful. Image via u/cobanat on Reddit

Some of the skin combos pitched, though, are just perfect. Like Echo as Vision? Soldier: 76 as Winter Soldier? Pharah as War Machine? It’s beautiful. Since it most likely won’t happen, though, we just have to wait to see if Marvel Rivals scratches that particular Overwatch/Marvel itch.

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.