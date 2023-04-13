Overwatch 2 players impacted by rank decay will get rightful rewards in upcoming update

Numerous players on April 13 were unceremoniously struck with rank decay in Overwatch 2 that affected their end-of-season rewards for season three, but Blizzard yesterday vowed to right the wrong.

In previous seasons, Overwatch 2 players all experienced some amount of rank decay from season to season that was meant to give them a sense of progression early in the season. Feedback about the system not feeling rewarding led to Blizzard changing the competitive ladder for season four this week, though.

Getting rid of rank decay, Blizzard intended to make all players maintain their rank headed into a new season, but as players filed into the game on Tuesday, they noticed that wasn’t the case. In many instances, not only did their rank decay, but they also received rewards for season three that were based on a decayed rank as well.

And receive competitive points and titles based on where they ended once the patch goes live. To help make up for it, competitive points will be granted again. So these players will get both the correct CP gain, but they also get to keep the original grant we gave them. (2/2) — Aaron Keller (@aaronkellerOW) April 13, 2023

On April 12, the game’s director, Aaron Keller, posted to Twitter and said that a fix is coming, and it should be here soon.

“We’ve been working to solve an issue for some players who received a lower final rank in Season 3 than they should have,” Keller said. “We’ve identified a fix and plan to include it in the next patch later this month. Impacted players should receive their correct Season 3 ranking and receive competitive points and titles based on where they ended once the patch goes live. To help make up for it, competitive points will be granted again. So these players will get both the correct CP gain, but they also get to keep the original grant we gave them.”

In a post to its forums yesterday Blizzard posted that players who had decay would see their rank change to the appropriate rank after their next rank update when they’ve won five games. However, that post did not identify what the developers intended to do about people’s end-of-season rewards.

Now it’s clear that players will indeed get compensated for their troubles, but it will likely be a couple of weeks before they get that juicy allotment of competitive points and their rightful ranked titles.