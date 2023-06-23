Overwatch 2 players can reach unreleased PvE section of King’s Row in custom games

Blizzard this week unveiled pieces of Overwatch 2 PvE Story Missions. And while the content isn’t coming until August, some players seem to have already found a part of the map for the first Event Mission, Underworld.

Starting a custom game mode that mimics Call of Duty’s zombies game, one player shared on Reddit last night that their custom game was bugged out. With the mode taking place on King’s Row, the game spawned the player into an unreleased part of the map.

Even after posting on social media about the bug, the custom game code—YNZQS—still works and players can check out the area easily enough by importing the custom game. Walking around the area, it is clear that the zone is a part of “Underworld,” which is the first area players will step into as an Event Mission portion of the game’s upcoming PvE content.

Event Missions bring "highly replayable" PVE to #Overwatch2 🤖



The first mission, Underworld, will allow you to explore new areas of King's Row. It will also feature rotating gameplay modifiers and hero pools that will change weekly 🗓️♻️ pic.twitter.com/BeTDjBq3hE — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) June 21, 2023

The zone is identical to the Underworld area of King’s Row that was previewed during the official Overwatch stream with developers earlier this week. It’s unclear exactly how this custom game mode managed to bug out and place players in an area that shouldn’t be available yet, but for those who are looking for a closer sneak peek at upcoming PvE content, this small area is still reachable at the time of writing this article if you use the appropriate custom game code.

Overwatch 2’s PvE content, including Story Missions, is set to release with season six on Aug. 10. Story Missions will not be a part of the game’s free-to-play content and will start at a cost of $15 for a bundle that includes 1,000 OW coins.

