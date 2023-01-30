Overwatch 2 players beg Blizzard to re-add sorely missed matchmaking feature

Solo queuing in Overwatch 2 can be hard at the best of times. Then pair that with a four-stack on the other team, and you’ve got yourself quite the difficult game to win.

One OW2 player suffered this unfortunate situation not once, not twice, but three times in a row. Players can come into contact with full five-stacks in the sequel, no matter how many teammates they have queued with—a change that wasn’t in the original hero shooter either—and it’s safe to say the community has had enough.

The unlucky player in question shared their brutal Overwatch encounter on Reddit, showcasing each match they got pitted against the same four-stack. They called the encounters “absolutely failed matchmaking,” and that’s hard to argue against.

Solo queuers and squad members alike flocked to the forum to recall times from OW1 where you could see if people were in a four stack. The community seems to want that feature back, alongside some of the other things they’ve removed.

One player said, “I liked the feature in Overwatch 1 where you could see who was partied up.” Another OW2 gamer believed the devs removed this feature because “people can’t see how awful their MMing is.” Some players believe this is one of many issues with competitive experience. One player claimed everyone should just “add it to the list.”

Can you see who is partied up in Overwatch 2?

While not being able to tell immediately is frustrating, there is a method to be able to determine if they’re in a party or not. Players can invite them to their own party, and it’ll give you a prompt saying you aren’t allowed to.

One OW2 player pointed out that “it will say something like you can’t invite them while they are in a party.” Another comment shared that you’ll be able to tell as they “disconnect from the server simultaneously.” Unfortunately, however, at that point, you’ve likely already lost that particular Overwatch 2 match.

While this is annoying, changes to ranked are coming in Season 3, alongside meta-changes, and new maps and game modes too.

Hopefully, this gets fixed too though. Playing solo in ranked in Overwatch 2 is already hard enough, so the last thing you need is a full squad on the opposing side.