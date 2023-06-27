Overwatch 2 players are obsessed with the cutest cosplay for this tank hero

You'd better get out of the way.

Tanks are characters who’re challenging to cosplay on Overwatch 2, but a player shared an idea that made the process way easier: creating a miniature version.

In a Reddit thread from June 27, user TheArcherFrog showed the cutest cosplay of Wrecking Ball. He used toy-sized armor for the machine and used his pet hamster as the model for Hammond.

Players have massively upvoted the thread, which rapidly reached the top of the subreddit, and expressed how adorable it was. “Now that’s what I call an accurate cosplay,” wrote a comment under the photo. Other than the tiny scaling issue, it might be one of the most believable cosplays ever done for Wrecking Ball.

Others suggested ideas for other tanks, such as Winston being played by disguised monkeys… but we don’t recommend trying this at home. Elsewhere, creative artists found ways to cosplay as Winston and make it surprisingly believable with some clever tricks.

Meanwhile, Wrecking Ball is one of the rare Overwatch 2 heroes untouched by balancing changes of Season Five, which released on June 13.

You might not find him as adorable as the cosplay above when he rolls over you and throws bombs to eliminate your team, though.

