Some of the cosplay community's best talent is on display with Overwatch's heroes.

‘Since its release in May 2016, the Overwatch license has become home to a colorful cast of characters and a rabid fanbase that can’t seem to ever get enough of it. And with the release of Overwatch 2 in winter 2022, the number of heroes is continuing to grow.

These factors combine to create ripe cosplay opportunities, and some of the greatest fan-made costumes the gaming industry has seen. At seemingly every convention, gaming event and meet-up even since Overwatch was shown off to the world, there have been people cosplaying as its characters.

There’s no shortage of amazing Overwatch cosplays, but we had the difficult task of picking some of the greatest. Here’s a few that definitely deserve your attention.

Winston

Cosplayer: Aerlyn Grey, Photo by The Kaigan

This stunning costume of everyone’s favorite scientist gorilla speaks for itself. As one of the non-humans of the Overwatch cast, Winston is typically difficult to pull off, but Aerlyn Grey did it with flying colors.

Kiriko

Cosplayer: Nady Sonika, Photo by A.Z. Production

The Japanese fox girl was highly popular when she joined Overwatch 2’s roster at the game’s release, and fans didn’t have to wait long to see outstanding cosplays dedicated to Kiriko. This one features high-quality cloth and all the details that bring the character to life.

Mei

Cosplayer: Momokun, Photo by York in a Box

This spot-on recreation of Mei nails every important detail, down to the circular pattern on her pants and her over-sized snow boots. We think this costume is “a-Mei-zing.”

Junkrat

Cosplay by Shellshocked Cosplay and Bakka Cosplay, Photo by Cyberhead Designs

This costume of Aussie maniac Junkrat captures his essence beautifully, including his peg-leg and scorch marks all over his exposed skin. All that this costume is missing is his hair being on fire, but that’s probably for the best.

Genji

Cosplayer: Just Cosplay and Props, Photos by JL Cosplay Studio

Those costumes pay homage to the different Genji’s skins. While the one on the left is “Oni” and the other on the right “Nomad”, the middle one is the ninja’s base appearance.

The attention to details is impressive. In addition, the cosplayer has integrated LED to those skins to make it more outstanding.

Zenyatta

Cosplayer: Shellshocked Cosplay, Photo by Greg De Stefano

We’re not going to take away any points for the fact that this Zenyatta cosplay comes without levitation and the ability to make the balls around his neck rotate, because everything else about this costume is amazing.

Echo

Cosplayer: Jayden Cassidy

Echo is certainly one of the most challenging cosplays to pull off, and Jayden Cassidy successfully took up the challenge.

D.Va’s MEKA

Cosplay by The Crash Project

This costume stands out on the list because, like Zenyatta and Winston, the character is not human. It’s not even a character, really. There is actually a person cosplaying as D.Va’s MEKA tank in that photo. Amazing.

Reinhardt

Cosplay by Egg Sisters Cosplay, Photo by The Monsta Mahm

This towering Reinhardt cosplay of his Blackhardt skin is impressive for a number of reasons. It looks incredibly accurate, but its sheer size is staggering. Just look at the size of that axe.

Ana

Cosplayer: Madd Joey

This Captain Amari version of Ana is shockingly accurate. Her makeup is also spotless. If we weren’t knocked out already by its accuracy, she might have a sleep dart at the ready anyway.