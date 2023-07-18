Overwatch 2 players are finally proving Lifeweaver is more than just a meme

Lifeweaver gets a bad rap in Overwatch 2. The support hero is widely considered to be one of the most undertuned heroes in the game, and despite numerous buffs in the first three months since Blizzard added him to the game, Lifeweaver remains an undesirable pick.

But a few players are out to show that the Thai support hero’s utility can usurp his lacking throughput. With a few clips posted to social media today, redditors displayed exactly what Lifeweaver is capable of if you give him a chance.

Related: Lifeweaver has been buffed so many times in Overwatch 2 we’ve lost count—but he’s getting more

In one fight-saving play, a Lifeweaver player prevented his team from being hit with a nasty Earthshatter from an incoming enemy Reinhardt. By perfectly placing a Petal Platform after the Reinhardt player charged in, Lifeweaver showed off a textbook Ultimate snub. As the Rein player pressed Q, they were hoisted into the air, shattering absolutely no earth because they were being lifted away from the Lifeweaver’s team.

The play is a more impressive version of one Ultimate shutdown play that Blizzard used as an example of what Lifeweaver is capable of prior to his release. Instead of using a platform to prevent a Reinhardt Ultimate, videos released by the devs shows Lifeweaver’s Petal Platform stopping an Orisa Ultimate. While both are lethal, potentially fightwinning ultimates, the cast time of Orisa’s makes it significantly easier to prevent.

Related: Overwatch player finds the most disrespectful way to open a round with Lifeweaver

In another clip posted on July 17, a Lifeweaver player showed off just how life-saving Life Grip can be if you’re able to think on your toes. Playing on the Garden point of Lijiang Tower which has numerous hazardous areas that make players prone to environmental kills, one player was able to pull off an especially clutch save.

After the opposing team’s Pharah used a concussive blast to knock the Lifeweaver’s fellow support off the map, the player threw down a Petal Platform to gain line-of-sight on their Moira and then Life Gripped them back to safety.

This isn’t to say that Lifeweaver should be your first choice. In most (or almost all) circumstances, the hero is outclassed by other support heroes. However, as players get more and more comfortable with his kit, these high skill-cap plays have become a semi-regular occurrence, suggesting that maybe Lifeweaver isn’t quite as bad as we all think he is.

About the author