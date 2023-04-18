Overwatch 2 players are demanding more clarity in their ranked lobbies

In Blizzard’s season four Overwatch 2 update, players were treated with new matchmaking features that give an insight regarding the average rank in their competitive matches, however, only for a split second.

Players have rallied in an April 17 Reddit post, begging the developers to give them one more patch to perfect their new system. Players across the globe just want one thing: For the average ranks to be shown the “entire game.”

Currently, the match rank only appears during a short period of time when players are connecting to the server. Players think this is barely enough time to process what map they’re playing—let alone the match rank.

A large portion of players had certainly missed it before because the feature only appears for a short period of time. It seems there’s no real reason why it couldn’t be on the scoreboard all game and it could be a simple fix that would keep players happy.

Players also suggested Blizzard include the feature in the “game report” at the end of the match, just so they could boost their confidence as they team-kill the opposition.

Another solution would be to “just show the rank of every player” throughout the entire match, according to one player.

Other players believed the change wouldn’t provide any “added value” and would likely lead to more toxicity from teammates and opponents. The last thing gamers want is to be flamed by everybody on the server.

While this is a minute change in the scheme of things, it’s definitely not beyond Blizzard’s reach. The developers have introduced a whole new support hero this season, alongside the inclusion of every map possible with design changes to match.

Even though it may not go as smoothly as originally planned, the developers are usually able to provide a massive amount of changes within one update.