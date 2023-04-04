Overwatch 2 players are convinced Lifeweaver will be perfect counter to one hero

Overwatch 2‘s season three is coming to an end, and the next one will bring support Lifeweaver to the roster on April 11. The community reaction to his reveal last night was overwhelmingly positive and leaks around his abilities are now subject to heated debate and theories among players.

In a recent Reddit thread, a player summed up Lifeweaver’s expected impact on the Overwatch meta using a classic meme. “Genji mains, beware. It’s about to be a wild ride,” it read next to a picture of Bernie Sanders holding a gun.

The meme refers to the usual “grouping up” pings support mains frequently make use of in Overwatch lobbies, in particular when allies are overextending or when the backline is dived by flankers or other heroes.

Lifeweaver will have self-sustainability and strong potential to fend off flankers, according to recent leaks on his abilities.

“Can’t wait to have my personal DPS to deal with Tracers and Genjis diving me all day long,” one Zenyatta main said in the comments.

Support mains are already getting excited by the idea of a support that can defend themselves better thanks to self-healing, a dash, and an ability to pull an ally towards them.

Because of this skillset, Lifeweaver could become the perfect counter to Genji, who himself is the most cumbersome counter to support players in general due to his high mobility which makes him challenging to aim at.

With the combined use of a platform, a dash, and the pull of an ally, Genji mains will need to be more careful when diving the enemy backline in season four. “DPS mains are shaking,” another player said.

Overall, players seem to love Lifeweaver already because of his character design and his supposed abilities. He will almost certainly shake up the meta in a significant way, as the developers hinted at several times before.