Overwatch 2 players are begging Blizzard to bring missing feature to consoles

Overwatch 2’s console players have pressed Blizzard to extend the unreasonably short “post-game chat time” in their version of the game.

Controller gamers, particular those on console, have apparently been struggling to get their daily dose of OW2 smash talk in, with the brief chat period in post-game lobbies ending before they can even send a message.

The issue floated to the surface of the OW2 fandom in a Reddit discussion on April 4, when console and PC players alike came together to complain about the controller limitations—and demand Blizzard do something to fix how quickly the chance to chat to (and flame) opponents flies by in the hero shooter sequel.

The console community seems to think it’s unfair that PC players get more of an opportunity to communicate via text in Overwatch 2. But, little did console players know, PC gamers felt the same way. All of OW2’s “​​slow typers” emerged in the discussion thread alongside their console allies, complaining about the short post-game time. Apparently, even the “fast typers” struggle with the feature and can still barely get a word in.

Players also took issue with the “stay as group” system, pointing out there’s barely any time to decide. In particular, none of the gamers could understand why the button disappears while the Play of the Game is still airing.

It seems like a simple feature to fix, and with season four rapidly approaching, there’s always a chance it could appear in the next patch. To be fair though, the Blizzard dev team has had its hands full with Lifeweaver’s arrival, and this change might be put on the back burner.

Hopefully, we see this change implemented soon. This could give players the opportunity to make some new friends as they try to reach the top tiers of Overwatch 2. Or we could see a lot more trash talk at the end of our games.

Either way, sounds like a win-win for the fandom.