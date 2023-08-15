Overwatch 2 players are already begging devs to change Illari’s best ability

Overwatch 2 fans have welcomed Illari and her loadout with open arms, except for one damage-dealing ability. The sun-harnessing hero has an ultimate that players simply believe is just too strong.

Illari’s Captive Sun ultimate ability is in dire need of a nerf according to the OW2 community. The ability can cause significant damage, alongside its slowing potential and large impact radius, and players are over it—only days after her debut.

The community put their heads together via an Aug. 14 Reddit thread all in an effort to iron out Illari’s kinks. Players believe she might be edging too close to a damage hero, instead of following a supportive mantra like her class would suggest.

Her Captive Sun ultimate was one of the main concerns within the community. The fact that it’s tailored to causing as much damage as possible is too different from her fellow support heroes, according to some players.

Players seem to want healers to stick in their lane, instead of blurring the line between support and damage. They also took issue with how quickly her ultimate was earned, to begin with.

Despite this ultimate problem, the rest of her kit seems to tick all the boxes, according to the community.

Players believe her healing turret was something Blizzard got right. Developers made sure it had enough health to withstand multiple shots and the community seems to agree with this choice.

One player pointed out her healing turret is “OP because it’s a static object that can be destroyed, as it should be.”

Compared to other heroes like Lifeweaver, Illari’s arrival seems to have gone off as well as Blizzard could’ve hoped. When Lifeweaver arrived, Blizzard had to tweak multiple areas needing improvement in their kit.

Hopefully, for Blizzard, there aren’t any issues that appear in the near future.

Related: Tepid arrival for Overwatch 2 Invasion update has players questioning its worth

About the author