Overwatch 2 players agree the game should tell you when you’re playing bad—not your teammates

As Overwatch 2’s Invasion update rolls out, players have one more learning-based request for developers. The community has come to the conclusion OW2 itself should let you know when you’re playing terribly—before your teammates do.

Overwatch players suggested the game should critique your gameplay while you’re on the server. This would mainly include things like comical voice lines which tell you when you’ve made a mistake.

In an Aug. 8 Reddit thread, players seemed to agree the idea would be an effective way of teaching newer gamers how and when to use abilities. With any luck, the idea might even be a way to reduce toxicity from teammates.

The feature could be similar to the on-fire system which was recently brought back for Overwatch 2. Introducing voice lines detailing when you’re in a slump could be a sign to change up your playstyle for some gamers.

Ideally for some OW2 players, this would be a part of the on-fire system.

Players suggested bringing back end-of-game cards that tell you when you’ve had the “worst aim” in the server. This would be the perfect opportunity for developers to introduce cards detailing when you perform better than a percentage of the players within your “character/role-specific stats.”

Even if Blizzard takes note, odds are we won’t see the feature for quite some time. The on-fire system was a feature introduced in the original OW and took five seasons to make its way onto the sequel.

With the Invasion update and the new hero taking the spotlight, the developers likely have their hands full. This means we might have to wait a while to hear if this feature will ever make it into OW2.

Related: Overwatch 2 players have come to a decisive verdict about new support hero Illari after reveal

About the author